DCS Creates Program for Foster Youth to Obtain Driver's Licenses

It takes a variety of life skills to succeed as an adult.

That is why the Arizona Department of Child Safety created a program to teach youth in care about the ins-and-outs of driving and car ownership.

The Youth Driver Education Program is designed to offer youth a comprehensive learning opportunity before they venture out on their own.

“We are committed to preparing youth in care to successfully transition to adulthood,” said Joie Hudson, DCS's Permanency and Youth Services Coordinator. “This program provides young adults with another tool so they can lead happy, productive lives after foster care.”

The program offers youth in foster care:

Training as required by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Behind the wheel instruction and safe driving techniques.

Classroom preparation for the permit test.

Youth who successfully complete the program will receive a state-issued driver’s license.

The program is available to youth in foster care who are eligible to obtain a learner’s permit.

Since its launch, approximately 500 youth have been referred to the program.

DCS provides car-related financial support to foster youth

Over the summer, DCS helped 50 young adults in the extended foster care program pay off their car loans and other car-related expenses.

The program was made possible by a one-time additional grant from the John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood.

Reliable transportation is a key component in enabling young adults to pursue education, secure employment, and manage daily responsibilities. By reducing financial burdens related to car payments, DCS aimed to provide these young adults with the stability and support they needed during a critical period in their lives. The initiative underscored DCS’s commitment to empowering foster youth with the resources they need to achieve independence and success.

“Our goal is to help these youth navigate the transition to adulthood,” said Barbara Guillen, DCS’s Permanency and Youth Services Administrator. “Reliable transportation can make all the difference, and through the Chafee grant, we were able to give these youth a vital boost as they step forward into the next chapter of their lives.”

The funding provided by the Chafee grant addressed an essential need by eliminating car debt and covering associated expenses, offering the young adults greater flexibility as they build their futures.

Qualified applicants had to be 18-years-old or older; have a valid driver’s license; and be enrolled in the Department’s extended foster care program.