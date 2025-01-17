Governor’s Executive Budget Proposal Includes Funding for Key Department of Child Safety Initiatives

Today Governor Hobbs released her FY2026 Executive Budget, which funds programs critical to the Department of Child Safety. DCS initiatives funded in the budget proposal include: $31.6 million for the Guardian operating system: This funding will allow DCS to continue to optimize its operating system to collaborate seamlessly with various State agencies (including AHCCCS, DES, and the Courts); enhance the system’s reporting and tracking capabilities; and better serve children and families.

$2.1 million for youth transitioning to adulthood: DCS’s Extended Foster Care Program provides stable and supportive housing while youth prepare to live outside of foster care. This program directly aids in the prevention of homelessness among young adults who are in DCS care, and promotes their transitioning to adulthood.

$1.4 million to the Nurturing Parenting and Family Connections programs: These programs are designed to provide family support services that prevent neglect, promote safety, and address problems that may affect family reunification.

