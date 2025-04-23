Nova Lux DR Unveils New April Exclusive Wellness-Focused Real Estate Across the Dominican Republic

Coming August 2025: Villa Cayuco 11 in Cap Cana—10-bed, 10-bath ultra-luxury estate offered at $5.9M with projected $688K net annual income. A rare gem for legacy living or investment. Villa Du Cacique: A 7-bed, 8.5-bath estate on Casa de Campo’s “Millionaires' Row” with sea views, $500K annual rental income, and iconic history. Dominican luxury at its finest. Coming October 2026: Villas Laguna 24 in Cap Cana—luxury lagoon-front living with $350K projected net income, listed at $2.975M. Elegance, space, and unmatched views in a world-class destination presented by Kathy Colon, Nova Luxe DR founder.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Lux DR Properties , a premier luxury real estate brand founded by Kathy Colon , is proud to announce its April collection of investment-ready, wellness-centered properties across the Dominican Republic. Featured in this month’s portfolio are five listings: The Reef Condos in Las Terrenas, CEO Villa Punta Cana Village, Villa Laguna 24 in Cap Cana, Villa Cayuco 11 in Cap Cana and the iconic Villa Du Cacique in Casa de Campo. These carefully curated homes embody the pinnacle of Caribbean architecture and lifestyle, offering serene environments designed for relaxation, well-being, and passive income opportunity.“These homes are investments and wellness-centered retreats designed to nourish the body, mind, and soul,” said Kathy Colon, founder of Nova Lux DR Properties. “In today’s world, your home should be a sanctuary. It needs to be a place that supports your health, fosters inner peace, and aligns with how you truly want to live. Each of these properties offers not only elegant design and strong income potential but also the space and serenity to create a legacy of well-being for generations to come.”Posedonia Residences - Cana Bay, Punta CanaThis resort-style, master-planned community will feature 1,300 fully furnished units, and is professionally managed by Aston Hotels & Residences, offering an unbeatable combination of luxury, convenience, and investment potential.Starting at just $215,000, these modern one-bedroom condos offer a unique blend of elegance, comfort, and investment value. With estimated net profits of up to $16,000 annually, Posedonia Residences are perfect for those looking to enjoy the Caribbean lifestyle while earning passive income. Situated near white-sand beaches, the Hard Rock Golf Club, and world-class amenities, this is a prime opportunity to invest in Punta Cana’s thriving luxury real estate market.The Reef Condos – Las TerrenasLocated in the heart of the Samaná Peninsula, The Reef Condos offer a rare blend of luxury, tranquility, and direct beachfront access (the only one available at this time). Popular among international investors, this modern development combines high-end finishes with exceptional rental appeal. Ideal for both personal enjoyment and income generation, a two bedroom starting at $499,000 will generate $32,000 annual net income. The Reef is an optimal option for buyers looking to capitalize on the growth of Las Terrenas, which continues to rise in Caribbean tourism.Luxury Villa in Punta Cana VillageSituated in the prestigious Punta Cana Village, this newly constructed, fully furnished villa offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms across a generous 600 m² (6,458 sq. ft.). Listed at $1,200,000, it features spacious, move-in-ready interiors and is complemented by private parking for up to 4 vehicles. The villa’s strategic location offers easy access to both the airport and local amenities, making it ideal for those seeking both comfort and convenience. Maintenance fees are approximately $250 per month.Villas Laguna 24 – Cap CanaSlated for completion in October 2026, Villas Laguna 24 is a masterpiece in progress in the highly coveted Cap Cana exclusive community. This luxury estate is projected to generate $350,000 in net annual income, offered unfurnished and listed at $2,975,000. Featuring spacious open living areas, designer fixtures, and panoramic lagoon views, this villa is elegance at its finest. Cap Cana, home to Punta Espada Golf and Marina Cap Cana, is an international destination for the ultra-affluent and home to Juanillo Beach.Villa Cayuco 11 – Cap CanaCurrently under construction and available August 2025, Villa Cayuco 11 redefines ultra-luxury living in the Caribbean. Offered at $5,900,000, this luxury estate is projected to generate an impressive $688,000 in net annual income. This architectural gem spans 1,713.50 m² (18,438 sq. ft.) on a 2,433.00 m² lot, featuring 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a design that frames lush gardens, an infinity pool, and golf course views. While offered unfurnished, the home presents a blank canvas for personal style. Situated in Cap Cana’s exclusive Cayuco enclave, this estate is an extraordinary opportunity for both legacy living and high-end rental potential.Villa Du Cacique – Casa de CampoPositioned as Casa de Campo’s most architecturally appealing villa, this seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath estate is located on the elite “Millionaires' Row,” with partial views of the Caribbean Sea and front-row access to the legendary Teeth of the Dog Golf Course. The villa has been home to the Latin American division head of Forbes Magazine and a prominent media icon. Generating $500,000 in annual rental income, palatial French-style gardens, and luminous interiors, Villa Du Cacique represents the epitome of Dominican luxury living. In collaboration with Casa de Campo Real Estate.About Nova Lux DR PropertiesNova Lux DR Properties specializes in high-return, design-forward villas and condos across the Dominican Republic, providing concierge-level support and bespoke services including interior styling, Feng Shui consulting, and investment strategy. For private showings, investment consultations, or additional information, please visit www.novaluxdrproperties.com or follow @novaluxdrproperties on Instagram.

