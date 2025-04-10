JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR HYRUM

Hyrum, Utah—The Hyrum Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on April 15, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Hyrum, Utah. The position will replace Judge Paul Larsen who will retire in June. The Commission will begin the meeting at 9:00 a.m. in the Hyrum City Hall, which is located at 60 West Main Street in Hyrum, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

# # #