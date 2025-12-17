Public Parking Closure at Scott M. Matheson Courthouse – Updated Implementation Details

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Utah State Courts previously announced the permanent closure of public parking at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse parking garage, effective January 1, 2026. That closure date remains in effect for the general public.

Update: Public parking in the Matheson parking garage will close on January 1, 2026, as previously announced. However, the implementation date has been extended for court patrons with a valid disability placard or license plate. The closure date for such spaces will be announced at a later time.

Patrons displaying a valid disability placard or license plate may continue to use the parking garage after January 1, 2026. Those patrons should be aware that access will be subject to increased security screening and should plan additional time when traveling to the courthouse.

Court patrons without a valid disability placard or license plate are encouraged to plan ahead by reviewing alternative parking and transportation options when attending proceedings at the Matheson Courthouse.

