New Veterans Court in Second District

Posted: December 29, 2025

Ogden, Utah — The Utah State Courts will officially launch a new Veterans Court in the Second District Court on January 5, 2026. Veterans Court is a specialized program designed to support military veterans who become involved in the criminal justice system. It will serve residents of Weber, Davis, and Morgan counties.

Veterans Court is a problem-solving court that connects eligible veterans with treatment, mentoring, and support services while holding participants accountable through close judicial supervision. The program recognizes that some veterans face unique challenges related to military service, including post-traumatic stress, substance use disorders, and difficulties transitioning to civilian life.

Please join us for a news conference launching the start of Veterans Court in the Second District:

 Who:

Gov. Spencer Cox

Jennie Taylor, Veterans Advocate and Gold Star Widow

Judge Craig Hall, 2nd District Court Judge

When:

Monday, January 5

10:00 a.m.

Where:

Ogden Second District Court

Courtroom 2D

2525 Grant Avenue, Ogden

The news conference will be followed by a reception. Media are invited to attend and speak with officials and possibly former participants about how Veterans Court works and the benefits it brings to Second District.

“This court is about accountability, treatment, and dignity,” said Judge Craig Hall. “Veterans Court allows us to address the underlying issues that may bring veterans into the justice system, while also honoring their service and helping them move forward in a productive way.”

Participants who qualify for Veterans Court will engage in a structured program that may include mental health treatment, substance abuse counseling, regular court appearances, and mentorship from fellow veterans. Successful completion can result in reduced charges or alternative sentencing, depending on the case.

Veterans Court programs already operate successfully in Utah’s Third and Fourth Districts but expanding the program to the Second District is especially important given the proximity to Hill Air Force Base and the significant veteran population it serves.

 

