Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,032 in the last 365 days.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SAN JUAN COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: December 18, 2025

San Juan County, Utah—The Judicial Nominating Commission for San Juan County has selected three nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve San Juan County, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Lyon Hazleton who will retire at the end of the year.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and city of residence:

  • Brittney Ivins, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Blanding,
  • J. Shea Owens, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Kane County, resident  of Panguitch, and
  • Stephen W. Whiting, Attorney at Law, resident of Vineyard.

A comment period will be held through December 28, 2025. Once application materials are  provided to the San Juan County Commission, it will have 30 days to make a final selection. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

Public Parking Closure at Scott M. Matheson Courthouse – Updated Implementation Details »

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SAN JUAN COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.