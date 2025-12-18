NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SAN JUAN COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

San Juan County, Utah—The Judicial Nominating Commission for San Juan County has selected three nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve San Juan County, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Lyon Hazleton who will retire at the end of the year.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and city of residence:

Brittney Ivins, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Blanding,

J. Shea Owens, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Kane County, resident of Panguitch, and

Stephen W. Whiting, Attorney at Law, resident of Vineyard.

A comment period will be held through December 28, 2025. Once application materials are provided to the San Juan County Commission, it will have 30 days to make a final selection. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #