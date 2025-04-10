Submit Release
St Albans / Luring a Child & Possession of CSAM

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A2002051

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: April 10, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton VT

VIOLATION: Luring a Child / Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Glennon

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual offenses.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 26, 2025, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations initiated an investigation into Glennon based upon reports received involving a 13-year-old female. Investigation revealed that Glennon committed the offense of Luring a Child, and was found in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Glennon was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on May 27, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/27/25 0830 hours

 

 

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

