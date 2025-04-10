St Albans / Luring a Child & Possession of CSAM

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2002051 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993 DATE/TIME: April 10, 2025 INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton VT VIOLATION: Luring a Child / Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material ACCUSED: Kenneth Glennon AGE: 20 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual offenses. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 26, 2025, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations initiated an investigation into Glennon based upon reports received involving a 13-year-old female. Investigation revealed that Glennon committed the offense of Luring a Child, and was found in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Glennon was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on May 27, 2025, at 0830 hours. LODGED - LOCATION: No BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 5/27/25 0830 hours Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley Vermont State Police 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993

