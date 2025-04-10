St Albans / Luring a Child & Possession of CSAM
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002051
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 10, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton VT
VIOLATION: Luring a Child / Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
ACCUSED: Kenneth Glennon
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual offenses.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 26, 2025, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations initiated an investigation into Glennon based upon reports received involving a 13-year-old female. Investigation revealed that Glennon committed the offense of Luring a Child, and was found in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Glennon was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on May 27, 2025, at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/27/25 0830 hours
Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
