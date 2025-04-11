ACLJ Files Legal Action on Behalf of Oklahoma Republican Party, Challenging Measure that Violates First Amendment Rights

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), on behalf of their clients, the Oklahoma Republican Party (OKGOP) and an Oklahoma voter, and working with local counsel, Trevor Pemberton, filed a legal action at the Supreme Court of Oklahoma, challenging a measure that would violate the First Amendment rights of political parties and their members across the state.The measure the ACLJ is challenging is Initiative Petition 448/State Question 836 (IP 448). It would shut down one of a political party’s most fundamental roles and First Amendment-protected rights: choosing their candidates to carry their banner to the voters.According to ACLJ Executive Director Jordan Sekulow: "Lawfare via ballot and election law manipulation is nothing new, and it is relentless. The stakes are high. Whether it’s protections for voter choice and ballot access or, like here, a political party’s ability to express its views and associate with the candidates of its choice, the Constitution and, specifically, the First Amendment in particular, remains the cornerstone. We’re thrilled to stand with the OKGOP again as it defends its critical constitutional rights, and those of its members, in court."Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm, who chairs the OKGOP, had this to say: "The OKGOP is committed to protecting people’s right to freedom of association. We’re adjudicating this before the court to ensure these groups can’t force our elections to turn into the failed California model. We as Republicans welcome anyone to join our party who agrees with our ideals, yet we won’t stand idly by as others attempt to infiltrate and force their views upon us and all the voters of Oklahoma. We’re grateful the ACLJ is standing with us in this important constitutional battle to protect the First Amendment and our ability to associate freely here in Oklahoma and present our values through our candidates to Oklahomans."For more information: https://aclj.org/election-law/aclj-represents-okgop-again-challenging-legal-measure-aimed-at-stripping-political-parties-first-amendment-rights-of-association-in-choosing-their-candidates About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.ACLJ.org

