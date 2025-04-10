Governor’s Office Statement on Senate DINO Committee’s Failure to Advance Nominees and Continued Disruption of Basic Government Functions

Governor Hobbs communications director Christian Slater issued the following statement in response to Jake Hoffman’s DINO committee hearing:

“Jake Hoffman is a liar and a clown. He’s a completely unserious and radical politician engaged in a partisan witchhunt.

“Today’s failure by the Senate Committee on Director Nominations to recommend Barbara Richardson of the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI) to the full Senate for confirmation is a dereliction of duty, shows blatant disregard for the people of Arizona, and represents a new low in the extreme partisan weaponization of basic government functions by an out of control Republican majority.

“Jake brought Republican precinct committeemen who don’t even know what DIFI stands for, let alone what it does, to engage in a hit job on a career nonpartisan public servant. The only people who are harmed because of these political games are the people of Arizona. Arizonans deserve stability and certainty when it comes to the leadership of state agencies who carry out vital public functions. But the Senate Committee on Director Nominations is determined to do the exact opposite: to cause chaos. He is making a mockery of public service and defacing Arizona by perpetuating a constant state of obstruction and dysfunction.

“This session, Hoffman’s joke of a committee has only heard nine of eighteen nominees submitted. Perhaps the only thing he does quickly is drive at criminal speeds.

“Rather than acknowledge that elections have consequences and work together to find solutions to real problems facing Arizonans, the Senate has decided to abuse this process in a radical attack on the basic functions of government that everyday Arizona families and businesses rely on.

“The administration has worked in good faith and took responsive, concrete actions to address the concerns raised by the committee. These actions were conveyed to the chairman in advance of the committee but, far from being a man of his word, the chairman failed to truly acknowledge the changes that he requested were made.”