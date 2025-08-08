Governor Katie Hobbs Continues Arizona Promise Tour With Stops in Southern Arizona

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs continued her three-day, statewide Arizona Promise tour with stops highlighting her accomplishments securing the border, delivering clean drinking water to rural Arizona, combating veterans homelessness and supporting local entrepreneurs.

The day began at the Nogales/Mariposa Port of Entry where Governor Hobbs received a briefing from the Arizona National Guard on the ongoing efforts of her Task Force SAFE mission. Task Force SAFE is a National Guard border deployment that is part of Arizona’s Counter Drug Task Force, which has stopped over 25 million fentanyl pills in the last year. Following the briefing, the Governor received a tour of the site to get a firsthand look at the operation and met with service members on the ground.



B-roll: https://we.tl/t-JXJSf85JYd



Governor Hobbs visited the San Simon Domestic Water Improvement District, a small community that had been plagued with water outages as their old well struggled to perform. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant awarded by Governor Hobbs’ administration, the community is now able to drill a new well that will provide a more reliable source of water for its residents. The new well will be operational by October.



B-roll: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/12e1281a87e92107a5ce784c29d8163720250807202413/61abf5363073bc9ff2057d1bd164225e20250807202413/17143b?t_exp=1754857453&t_lsid=fc4cb11c-08c2-4868-aca4-4ad7ad3f5ac3&t_network=email&t_rid=ZW1haWx8Njc0ZGQ0ZWZiNjM1NTFjNmY2ODBkZDU2&t_s=download_link&t_ts=1754598253



At Pueblo High School in Tucson, Governor Hobbs held a ceremonial bill signing for HB2484, which bans cell phones and wireless devices in classrooms. She highlighted how this new policy will improve student learning and mental health and help teachers succeed.

Next, Governor Hobbs headed to the Arizona State Veterans Home in Tucson, which was recently rated 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. There, Governor Hobbs held a roundtable discussion with veterans focused on the new Homes for Heroes initiative, which received a $2 million investment in her Arizona Promise Budget to reduce veteran homelessness and support veterans. The visit came on Purple Heart Day, and Governor Hobbs presented a challenge coin to each veteran in attendance.

To end the day, Governor Hobbs visited INNR Strength & Conditioning, a small business and recipient of the Microbusiness Loan Program launched last year. Owners Marley and Chris shared with the Governor how the loan helped them grow their business.