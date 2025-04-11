Carbon Removals Investment Summit Aims to Accelerate Carbon Removals Through a Data and Modeling-driven Discussion

We have carefully structured the sessions to highlight the challenges in carbon removals and address them with co-created investment strategies and actionable market solutions” — Harry Horner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- cCarbon hosting the Carbon Removals Investment Summit on June 3, 2025, at the historic Fishmonger’s Hall in central London. This exclusive, one-day conference will bring together a distinguished group of investors, capital providers, carbon removal buyers, leading developers, and key stakeholders in the rapidly evolving carbon removals ecosystem.As the demand for effective climate solutions intensifies, carbon removals have emerged as a critical tool in the fight against global warming. With a market already valued at 35% of voluntary credit retirements, but scale proving challenging – the conference aims to unlock investment and partnering opportunities to grow this space exponentially. A special investor’s conclave will be held during the day – to better enable co-investment and risk diversification amongst the cadre of truly global investors present.“cCarbon is first and foremost a market intelligence provider, and our convenings reflect this focus,” said Harry Horner, Head of Strategy at cCarbon. “Much like our Canada Clean Fuels and Carbon Markets Summit last year, we have carefully structured the sessions to highlight the challenges in carbon removals and address them with co-created investment strategies and actionable market solutions – minimizing ‘hot air’ and maximizing tangible takeaways.”Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in high-impact sessions, including data-driven panels, keynote presentations, and valuable networking opportunities. The summit will explore contrasting investment theses and case studies for both nature-based carbon removal solutions such as Trees, Soils, and Marine, and technology-driven methods including BiCRS, DAC, and BECCS. The goal is to assess the viability of the investment case for carbon removal both in the immediate future, as well as in 2030, 2040, and beyond.The summit is expected to attract leading investors across both Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) and Tech-driven carbon removals (Tech CDRs), including institutional, catalytic and venture capital firms, as well as banks and other institutions that play a key role in structuring these deals. Additionally, large off-takers – who provide the foundational demand for carbon removals - will also be represented. With a focus on cost-effective solutions, the summit will highlight the most viable and sustainable pathways for scaling carbon removal efforts.At the Summit, cCarbon will unveil its data-driven benchmarking tool designed to assess carbon removal providers based on key factors like feasibility, scalability, and maturity. “This tool will empower investors and stakeholders to make more informed decisions by providing the insights needed to understand the complexities of different carbon removal technologies and operators,” said Arpit Soni, Associate Director of Product Design at cCarbon. The tool will initially cover BiCRS, BECCS, DAC, ARR, Soil Carbon, and Marine CDR, and will expand to other methods over time. Developed with input from over 300 providers, many of whom will attend the Summit, this tool is a key part of cCarbon’s broader efforts to provide actionable data and enhance transparency within voluntary carbon markets. “Our goal is to ensure that the carbon markets are not only efficient but also transparent and accessible to all stakeholders,” Soni added. In addition, cCarbon will make its core voluntary market tracking dashboard publicly accessible, offering vital data to further support decision-making in this critical sector.The summit is presented by cKinetics, parent company of cCarbon, with support from partner organizations including Carbon Removal Canada, the DAC Coalition, ACX, Social Carbon, the Negative Emissions Platform, and many key industry stakeholders as advisors.For more information and to secure your spot at the Carbon Removals Investment Summit, visit https://londonsummit.ccarbon.info or contact events@ckinetics.com.About cCarboncCarbon is a leading provider of carbon market intelligence and data, providing critical insights for global environmental markets including voluntary and compliance carbon markets. With deep expertise in market trends, policy, and financing, cCarbon is dedicated to driving impactful investments in climate solutions that accelerate the global transition to a net-zero economy. cCarbon is a division of cKinetics, a global sustainability specialist, providing solutions for investors, businesses, and policy makers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.