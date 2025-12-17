India Sustainable Investment Leadership Summit 2025: Charting Pathways to Catalyse Capital for India’s Green Transition

Underscores the pivotal role of India’s financial ecosystem in mobilising capital at scale for climate-aligned growth.

MUMBAI, INDIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of India Sustainable Investment Leadership Summit (ISIL) 2025, held on December 16th, brought together senior leaders from finance, policy, markets, and industry to advance India’s sustainable investment and transition finance agenda. Convened under the theme “Leadership for Impact: Catalyzing Capital Flows to Sustainable Sectors,” the Summit underscored the pivotal role of India’s financial ecosystem in mobilising capital at scale for climate-aligned growth.The inaugural session set the tone for the day, with a keynote address by Dr. Arvind Mayaram, Former Finance Secretary to the Government of India, who outlined how India can leverage its financial architecture, institutional strengths, and evolving policy momentum to attract long-term capital into sustainable sectors. Senior leaders from the Reserve Bank of India, NIIF, IIFCL, and cKinetics joined a high-level fireside discussion on aligning investment, risk management, and stewardship to accelerate credible transition pathways.Speaking at the Fireside chat, Mr. Palash Srivastava, MD of IIFCL and Mr. Prasad Gadkari, ED of NIIF highlighted as to how the Sustainability sectors have emerged as strategic avenues, beyond means of risk mitigation. They underlined the opportunity and traction being experienced by Indian entities like IIFCL and NIIF from global investors and highlighted the pipeline strategy and management competence as a core pre-requisite for tapping into these global pools.While pointing out that India would need to skillfully manage climate finance from both external and domestic sources, Dr. Janak Raj emphasized the challenge of Capital absorbability; and indicated that India’s climate finance gap may not be as daunting if the regulatory landscape across the BFSI continuum is appropriately harmonized.Outlining the vision for the India Sustainability Investment Leadership Summit, Upendra Bhatt, Managing Director of cKinetics accentuated upon the next phase of market actions to steer the sustainable finance agenda in India. In particular, he deliberated on the regulatory directions to enable this; the other distinguished speakers echoed the importance of establishing robust and consistent standards and policy prescriptions to craft appropriate preparedness within the industry.Subsequent sessions focused on transition-related developments and market readiness. Panellists from banks, asset managers, rating agencies, and capital providers examined how transition finance instruments, sector-specific KPIs, and forward-looking methodologies can direct capital toward real-economy decarbonisation, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors. Discussions highlighted the growing importance of sustainability-linked loans and bonds, blended finance structures, and robust governance frameworks to maintain market integrity.Sharing their perspectives on Climate-tech as also Transition Finance opportunities and instruments, Mr. KrishnaKumar Gangadharan, Partner -Indo-Japan Fund, NIIF and Mr. Murugaiyan Ganeshan, Managing Director- BNP, Mr. Chirag Mehta, Chief Investment Officer, Quantum AMC and Ms. Rama Patel, former Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL; underscored the obligation to deliver returns sustainably, highlighting that ESG and sustainability has still not crafted a consistent greenium.A dedicated session featuring Ms. Vineeta Shetty, Managing Director, NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics and Mr. Rishi Nathany, Chief Business Officer, BSE India on the dual role of markets explored how exchanges, regulators, and intermediaries can both catalyse environmental investments and ensure transparency, safeguards, and trust. Speakers emphasised the need for credible ESG data, interoperable standards, and well-governed climate-linked products to prevent greenwashing and systemic risk as India’s sustainable finance markets expand.The Summit also featured closed door expert roundtables examining emerging frontiers. One session focused on insurance and resilience chaired by Mr. Inderjeet Singh, Secretary General, General Insurance Council; highlighting the role of insurers in pricing climate risk, innovating products, and mobilising long-term capital for resilience infrastructure. Another explored India’s evolving carbon market architecture, including the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), voluntary markets, and opportunities under Article 6 for international cooperation.ISIL 2025 reinforced that leadership across financial institutions, markets, and policy frameworks will be critical to unlocking the capital required for India’s low-carbon, resilient future. Over 100 leading institutions spanning investors, insurers, asset owners, market makers, and sustainability innovators participated in the Summit.About India Sustainability Investment Leadership SummitIndia Sustainable Investment Leadership Summit is a flagship gathering of policymakers, investors, insurers, asset owners, market makers, and sustainability innovators who are shaping India’s green and transition finance ecosystem. The 2025 edition was convened by cKinetics in partnership with the UN PRI and the General Insurance Council.

