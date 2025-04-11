International Pizza Chain Continues Slicing Through Growth Plans to Achieve Milestone 800th Restaurant Opening

Sbarro, LLC Company Logo Sbarro's XL NY Pizza on Display The Making of Sbarro's Original XL NY Pizza

Sbarro celebrates multiple worldwide openings this week as growth continues for the Original XL NY Pizza Brand

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks a significant milestone for the international QSR pizza chain Sbarro, as the company opened 4 restaurants globally taking the brand beyond a total of 800 restaurants worldwide. The achievement is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally, and is reflective of the brand’s rapid growth and plan to increase its presence across the globe.

“Reaching 800 restaurants worldwide is a significant milestone in our company’s history,” said David Karam, Chief Executive Officer of Sbarro. “We are incredibly proud of our team, franchisees, and partners who have helped us get here. Our international and domestic growth is a testament to the universal appeal of our pizza and the hard work of everyone involved. As we continue to open new restaurants in both established and emerging markets, we look forward to sharing our passion for XL NY pizza with even more communities around the world.”

Domestic Openings:

• Bristow, Oklahoma: Franchisee Kevin Lapierre will open his third restaurant inside local convenience store, Dak’s Market. This opening marks another step in their continued expansion in Oklahoma.

• Fort Campbell, Army Base in Kentucky: Jim Karam with Reddington Partners, will open their first military base restaurant at Fort Campbell, marking their sixth restaurant under the brand. Karam’s group has a strong presence in Virginia, Maryland, and DC and is now bringing its offerings to military families and personnel at one of the largest military posts in the country.

• Montclair, California: Yousuf Nabi with Gotham Cookies, Inc. will open his 11th restaurant, located inside Montclair Place Mall, continuing his strong presence in regional malls throughout California, Nevada, and Hawaii. Nabi’s expansion underscores the brand's popularity in high-traffic retail locations.

“Domestically, we are not slowing down,” said Jon Karam, Senior Vice President, North America Franchising at Sbarro. “We have an aggressive expansion plan for the balance of 2025, with new openings planned across the United States. We are excited to bring our delicious pizzas, strombolis, pastas, salads, wings and more to our guests as we continue to strengthen our presence throughout the country.”

International Opening:

• Poland: AMIC Polska, existing operators in the country, will open a new convenience store restaurant, further solidifying the brand’s presence in Central Europe. This addition is their ninth restaurant in the country and is part of the chain’s larger European expansion.

“The international growth we’ve experienced over the past few years has been extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our presence around the globe,” said Aurelien Orphanides, Senior Vice President of International at Sbarro. “Each new opening brings us closer to our goal of becoming the world’s most recognized and beloved pizza brand. We’re excited to partner with incredible operators worldwide and continue to bring our Original XL NY pizza experience to more communities, making it accessible for people everywhere.”

This week’s openings are a testament to Sbarro’s ongoing expansion efforts, and the company is poised to continue its rapid growth in the coming months and years.

About Sbarro, LLC

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit www.sbarro.com/franchise. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, and TikTok and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

