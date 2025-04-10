American Ostrich Farms CEO Alex McCoy Honored with 2025 CEO of Influence Award

Alex McCoy, CEO & Founder, American Ostrich Farms & Sustainable Meats American Ostrich Farms produces premium USDA-inspected ostrich meat. Sustainable Meats is a USDA-inspected processing plant in Kuna, Idaho

KUNA, ID, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Ostrich Farms is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Alex McCoy, has been named a 2025 CEO of Influence by the Idaho Business Review. This prestigious recognition honors business leaders across the state who demonstrate exceptional leadership, drive meaningful community impact, and elevate Idaho’s business landscape.Under McCoy’s leadership, American Ostrich Farms has grown into the nation’s first fully vertically integrated ostrich meat producer—managing every step of the process from breeding and raising birds to USDA-inspected processing, distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales. This comprehensive model ensures industry-leading quality, efficiency, and traceability.A major milestone in this journey was the launch of Sustainable Meats , a USDA-inspected processing facility located on the same premises as the farm in Kuna. More than just a resource for American Ostrich Farms, Sustainable Meats serves independent ranchers and small- to mid-sized producers of beef, lamb, and goat. By opening its doors to others, the facility has fostered regional collaboration, spurred economic development, and championed environmentally responsible agriculture."It's an honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of leaders who are making a significant impact across various industries in Idaho," said McCoy. "This award is a testament to the vision, hard work, and dedication of the entire team at American Ostrich Farms and Sustainable Meats. Together, we've turned challenges into opportunities and conceived and executed transformative innovations in agriculture and food processing that positively impact our community and the environment."The CEO of Influence Award shines a light on leaders whose work strengthens Idaho’s economy and enhances the well-being of its communities. McCoy’s selection highlights his influential role in transforming the agricultural sector while advocating for a more resilient and equitable workforce. His leadership philosophy—anchored in offering industry-leading wages, comprehensive support, and robust employee benefits—underscores the essential yet often undervalued contributions of America’s agricultural workers.To learn more about American Ostrich Farms and Sustainable Meats and their commitment to impactful innovation, visit www.americanostrichfarms.com and www.sustainablemeats.co About American Ostrich Farms:Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kuna, Idaho, American Ostrich Farms is a pioneer in sustainable agriculture. The company produces premium ostrich meat, cosmetic oils, and pet food products, serving both local and national markets. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and product excellence, American Ostrich Farms and Sustainable Meats are redefining how American meat is raised, processed, and delivered to customers nationwide.

