Sustainable Meats to Expand Services for Livestock Producers in Mountain West
Idaho processing facility receives $255,000 USDA grant to enhance its value-added products program, allowing the plant to double the number of ranches served.
Our customers will benefit from a wider range of premium products, helping them enhance the quality and quantity of their product offerings to keep pace with changing consumer tastes.”KUNA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Meats, LLC, a family-owned and environmentally-conscious USDA-inspected slaughter and fabrication plant, has been awarded $255,000 as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's recent $110 million investment in the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). This grant will enable Sustainable Meats to significantly enhance its value-added operation capacity and cold storage capabilities, supporting small and medium independent livestock producers in Idaho and the surrounding region.
Expanding Capacity for Regional Growth
Sustainable Meats currently processes beef, lamb, goat, and ostrich from 44 independent producers, with a growing waitlist due to limited local processing options. The grant will be used to double the facility's processing capacity, build additional cold storage, and procure equipment needed to manufacture value-added products. This expansion will enable Sustainable Meats to serve up to 88 livestock producers within six months, providing much-needed processing capabilities to rural and underserved areas in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Wyoming.
"Securing this grant catalyzes the expansion of our value-added product program, empowering us to deliver premium, custom meat products to small and medium producers like American Ostrich Farms who would otherwise have to rely on large co-manufacturers unlikely to be sympathetic to the flexibility and standards of quality demanded on small production runs. We are thankful for this funding's contribution to our mission supporting livestock producers in their quest to continually increase the carcass value they receive for their hard work,” says Alex McCoy, CEO and Founder of Sustainable Meats.
Supporting Local Producers and Economic Resilience
By increasing throughput and efficiency, Sustainable Meats aims to utilize more of each carcass, reducing waste and maximizing the economic potential of local livestock. The enhanced facility will offer a greater variety of value-added products, including jerky, fresh and cured sausages, and ready-to-eat meat snack sticks. These improvements will empower independent producers to compete with non-local suppliers, supporting the resilience of local food and agricultural supply chains.
Creating High-Quality Jobs and Professional Development Opportunities
The expansion project will create nine new full-time positions, doubling Sustainable Meats' current workforce. Employees at Sustainable Meats earn competitive wages and receive an industry-leading benefits package, including vision, dental, zero-cost medical insurance, paid vacation and sick time, paid maternity/paternity leave, and 401k matching. The project will also provide extensive training and professional development opportunities, fostering a culture of learning and growth within the company.
"This grant will be transformative for our employees and customers alike. By expanding our processing capacity and enhancing our value-added services, we'll be able to create more high-quality jobs and provide better training opportunities for our team. Our customers will benefit from increased efficiency and a wider range of premium products, helping them enhance the quality and quantity of their product offerings to keep pace with changing consumer tastes," says Jessica Jimenez, Plant Manager of Sustainable Meats.
A Commitment to Sustainability and Community
Sustainable Meats opened its state-of-the-art USDA-inspected facility in May 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the region’s fabrication capacity. Dedicated to enhancing resilience in the meat processing industry, Sustainable Meats is committed to providing exceptional product quality and a safety-oriented workplace. The company's services include USDA, certified organic, and custom processing, as well as custom labeling and FSIS label submission.
About Sustainable Meats: Sustainable Meats, LLC, located in Kuna, Idaho, is a family-owned and operated USDA-inspected facility dedicated to supporting small and medium independent livestock producers. With a focus on environmentally-conscious operations, the company provides a range of services, including custom processing, value-added product manufacturing, and co-packing. Sustainable Meats is committed to enhancing the economic viability and resilience of local food supply chains while setting new standards for employee satisfaction and product quality.
About American Ostrich Farms: American Ostrich Farms, the parent company of Sustainable Meats, is a leading producer of ostrich meat and related products. Based in Idaho, the company is dedicated to sustainable and humane farming practices. American Ostrich Farms focuses on providing high-quality, nutritious, and eco-friendly meat products to consumers while promoting the benefits of ostrich farming. The company's innovative approach to livestock production and commitment to sustainability have positioned it as a pioneer in the industry, continually striving to enhance animal welfare and environmental stewardship.
