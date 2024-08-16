Sustainable Meats Awarded $10,000 Grant for Workforce Development & Continuing Education
Empowering meat processing excellence: Sustainable Meats invests in advanced training to elevate and expand product offerings.
Sustainable Meats, a USDA-certified processing facility dedicated to providing top-quality meat processing services, has been awarded a $10,000 grant through a program administered by the Western division of Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education's Meat and Poultry Processing Project. This grant will support the Plant Manager and two senior team members in attending Ultrasource Academy in Kansas City, Missouri. The Academy is recognized as a world-leading training institute for meat processing professionals.
— Jessica Jimenez, Plant Manager
The Sustainable Meats team will spend three days at Ultrasource’s fully equipped test kitchen and pilot plant, where they will receive advanced hands-on instruction in the latest processing techniques using state-of-the-art technologies for creating value-added meat products. This initiative aligns with Sustainable Meats' commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in meat processing, as the company seeks to expand its offerings and better serve the livestock producers of the Mountain West region.
The expansion of Sustainable Meats’ value-added products program is being funded in part through a 2024 USDA Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant, which was awarded last month. This expansion will allow the company to introduce new products and services, further enhancing its role as a key resource for regional livestock producers.
“This grant is a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional processing services while supporting the growth and resilience of local meat producers,” said Jessica Jimenez, Plant Manager at Sustainable Meats. “The training our team will receive at Ultrasource Academy will be invaluable as we work to innovate and expand our value-added product line.”
Sustainable Meats is a trusted partner for livestock producers throughout the Mountain West, offering a range of services from slaughter to custom processing and portion cutting. With the support of these grants, the company is poised to enhance its capabilities and continue leading the way in sustainable, high-quality meat processing in Idaho and beyond.
About Sustainable Meats
Sustainable Meats is a USDA-certified meat processing facility based in Kuna, Idaho. Committed to delivering the highest standards in meat processing, the company provides a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of regional livestock producers. Sustainable Meats is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and supporting the local agricultural community.
