ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 11-14) - Phoenix Area

Southbound Loop 101

(Pima Freeway)

closed

between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday

(April 13) for freeway widening work.

Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed. Detours

: Alternate routes include southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound Loop 101 in Tempe. Drivers also should consider exiting onto southbound Scottsdale Road and using eastbound Shea Boulevard to reconnect with Loop 101.

Notes

:

Northbound Loop 101 HOV lane also closed this weekend between Shea Boulevard and Bell Road. The northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday