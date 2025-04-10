State leaders raise awareness about the dangers of hot cars

April 10, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Taylor Hatch, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Division of Emergency Management Meteorologist Caitlyn Gillespie, Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, and other public safety leaders gathered at the Florida Historic Capitol to highlight the dangers of leaving children, pets, and vulnerable adults unattended in vehicles.

Joining state leaders today were the parents and grandparents of Ariya Paige, who lost her life in July 2023 when her babysitter left her inside a hot car for five hours. Grandmother Pamela Paige worked with Senator Jennifer Bradley and State Representative Chuck Brannan to get Ariya’s Act written and passed. On April 16, 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Ariya’s Act into law, designating April as Hot Car Death Prevention Month in Florida to spread education and awareness on the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles and the penalties around it.

“We live in the beautiful Sunshine State,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “We love Florida’s radiant sun, but it can be deadly for anyone left inside a car. Our goal is to ensure no living thing is ever left inside a vehicle. We gather today to remind parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others that you must never leave a child, pet, or vulnerable adult inside a vehicle.”

“Keeping our vulnerable populations safe is our highest priority at the Department, and it takes a united approach,” said DCF Secretary Taylor Hatch. “With Florida’s high temperatures, even a few minutes in a hot car can turn into a life-threatening situation. We urge every caregiver to ‘Look Before You Lock.’ To every Floridian, we need your help. Spread awareness and be vigilant on behalf of vulnerable Floridians left unattended in a vehicle. Together we can protect and support one another.”

“Even a few minutes in a hot car can cause heatstroke, especially for children,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Each one of these deaths is heartbreaking, but we can take preventive steps. Make it a habit to check the back seat before locking the car.”

“I appreciate FDEM’s Deputy State Meteorologist, Caitlyn Gillespie, for sharing her expertise to underscore the dangers of extreme heat and the importance of staying vigilant,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “A parked car can become dangerously hot in just minutes, putting children, pets and vulnerable individuals at serious risk. Drivers should always check backseats before locking their vehicle and never leave anyone unattended inside.”

Ariya’s mother, Brooke Paige, said, “Ariya’s Act, commemorates Ariya Renee Paige, my 10-month-old daughter who died on July 19, 2023, when she was left unattended in a vehicle for five hours by her babysitter. Our family is devastated and will always feel like a piece of our heart is missing with the loss of Ariya. Now we are dedicated to ensuring no other families lose a child like we lost our precious baby girl. Ariya’s Law ensures that she will forever be remembered and when lives are saved as a result, her death will not be in vain.” Ariya’s Grandmother, Pamela Paige, said “Education and awareness for families and caregivers is an important step in eliminating hot car injuries and death, as this is 100% preventable. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Health, local governments, and other agencies can make a difference by helping to educate the public about the dangers of hot cars and what to do if they see a child left alone in a vehicle. We will continue to tell Ariya’s story and promote education and awareness during Hot Car Death Prevention Month and beyond.”

Leaving a child in a hot car may seem inconceivable, but unfortunately it occurs, and the results are often deadly. The inside of a car can get hot fast, reaching temperatures in the hundreds within minutes. Some tips to keep everyone safe this summer include:

Checking the back seat before you leave the vehicle.

Putting your purse, phone, or lunch, in the backseat so you are sure to look before you lock the door.

Never leave your car unlocked. Children may accidentally lock themselves in and are unable to get out.

If there is a change in routine plans and someone different is dropping the kids off, having them call at drop off so you know everyone made it safely.

According to the National Safety Council, in 2024, 39 children died in the United States after being left in a vehicle, marking the highest number in a single year since 2019. For more information on hot car safety tips, please visit FLHSMV.gov/heatstroke.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.