City Wide Facility Solutions Names Michael Karp as President

Karp to Lead Growth and Strategic Expansion Toward $2 Billion Goal

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has appointed Michael Karp as President. In his new role, Karp will focus on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and positioning City Wide as a leader in technology-driven facility solutions.“I was excited to join City Wide for several reasons,” said Karp. “I’ve always been drawn to B2B, asset-light, recurring revenue businesses with large addressable markets—and City Wide checks all those boxes. But what truly inspired me was the company’s culture and its commitment to the ‘Ripple Effect,’ which emphasizes positively impacting people’s lives while driving business success. I’m thrilled to help lead this next phase of growth.”“Michael’s experience in scaling businesses and his strategic mindset make him an ideal fit to lead City Wide,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions. “His focus on growth, innovation, and people will help us continue to deliver world-class service to our clients and franchisees as we work toward our $2 billion vision.”In his first year, Karp is prioritizing learning the business, connecting with team members, and identifying key opportunities to accelerate growth. “There’s a clear vision to reach $2 billion,” he said. “My role is to eliminate roadblocks and equip the organization with the tools to exceed that goal.”Karp also sees significant potential in leveraging technology to drive expansion. “AI and other emerging tools have the potential to increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, and enhance how we engage with clients and independent contractors,” he said. “City Wide is uniquely positioned to lead this next wave of innovation.”About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry. The company oversees janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions.City Wide helps building owners, operators, and property managers simplify facility operations by reducing the time, stress, and resources typically required to manage them. More than just a service provider, City Wide is a trusted partner committed to helping clients save time and solve problems.The company’s mission is to create a Ripple Effect—positively impacting the people and communities it serves through meaningful work and strong relationships.To learn more or find a location near you, visit www.gocitywide.com

