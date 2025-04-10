Nebraska Department of Education Seeks Public Input on New Strategic Plan Through Statewide Focus Groups

News Release

April 10, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is developing a new strategic plan that will shape the future of education in the state. To ensure this plan effectively addresses the needs and goals of Nebraskans, the NDE is actively seeking input from stakeholders across the state through a series of focus groups from April 14th through May 7th.

The strategic plan will serve as a guiding document for the State Board of Education and the NDE in the coming years, outlining key priorities and strategies for improving educational outcomes for all Nebraska students. Recognizing the importance of community involvement, the NDE is committed to creating a plan that truly reflects the diverse perspectives of educators, parents, students, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

The focus groups will provide a platform for participants to share their insights, experiences, and ideas on a range of topics related to education in Nebraska. The NDE encourages individuals from all backgrounds and sectors to participate and contribute to the development of this important plan.

Information regarding the dates, times, and locations of the focus groups, as well as registration details, can be found on the Nebraska Department of Education website at https://www.education.ne.gov/commissioner/2026-strategic-plan/.

The NDE is committed to transparency and public input throughout the strategic planning process. All feedback received will be carefully considered as the department develops its final plan.