Behavior Intervention Training and Teacher Support Act (BITS) – Statewide Professional Learning Support
Nebraska’s Behavior Intervention Training and Teacher Support Act requires that nurses, teachers, counselors, administrators, and para educators be trained in behavior intervention, de-escalation, and classroom management strategies at least once every 3 years. To support districts with this requirement, the ESU Coordinating Council (ESUCC) has developed Behavior Intervention Training (BITS) resources that give schools synchronous and asynchronous options for their staff, inclusive of the recommended option of an in-person presentation from an ESU trainer.
Please reach out to Andrew Easton, aeaston@esucc.org, with any questions or if further information is needed.
