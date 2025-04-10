Meet 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Chuck Tonelli

In a world where innovative thinking and technological skills are increasingly important, the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education knows the importance of honoring the dedicated STEM teachers fostering thriving learning environments that allow students to develop these skills.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. The award honors teachers making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on March 3. We asked each awardee to share a bit of their story, telling us about their time as a STEM Teacher, how they came to the profession, what inspires them and what continues to excite them about teaching STEM.

Today, we are highlighting Chuck Tonelli, science teacher and STEAM Academy Coordinator at Metro High School in Cedar Rapids in the Southeast Iowa STEM region.

What is the most rewarding part of being a STEM teacher?

Getting to work with the kids. To see them be creative and use their imaginations. To help them see how things are connected and how they can fit into the community and the world around them.

Tell me about a teacher who inspired you.

My high school science teachers, Tod Broman and Larry Swinger from West Central Valley High School in Stuart, Iowa. They fostered my interest in science and got me involved in Science Fair in high school. It is an experience I still talk about with my students.

Why do you find it important to include community partners in your lessons?

Relevant, real-world experiences are essential when helping kids connect to what they are learning. Leveraging our community to create opportunities for our students not only provides my students with great experiences but also allows our business and community partners to interact with their future potential employees and community leaders.

Tell me about how you incorporate the latest technology and ideas into your lessons.

Technology integration is one of the most challenging tasks for a teacher. It requires you to be flexible, adaptable and willing to learn and change your practice and procedure as technology changes. Our STEAM lab is ever changing to evolve into the learning environment our students need for today’s technological workforce. 3D printers, CNC, digital tools, science probeware, sensors, microcontrollers and even more gadgets are paired with industry leading software, computers and devices to prepare our students for future STEM careers.

Tell me about the soft skills you see your students gaining or polishing through STEM lessons.

Through our project-based learning process, we engage students in a variety of experiences that afford them the opportunity to build and demonstrate their soft skills. These include things like presenting at conferences and events, exhibiting and selling products they have produced, leading tours, publishing their work, connecting with legislators, working with community partners and engaging our community. The biggest area of growth this brings is self confidence. More so than any other soft skill students develop, the confidence that comes with practicing adult work is life changing.

What keeps you motivated and coming back to teaching STEM each day?

The community's response and support of our program has been super motivating. We have community members and business partners that bring us more potential project ideas than we could ever complete. The community has seen the value they get for engaging with our students, not only from the standpoint of more productive and prepared young people, but also the value that interaction brings for their organization or business as they get to interact early with the future leaders and employees in their community.

If you are part of a STEM BEST Program, have been a Iowa STEM Teacher Extern, or have incorporated the STEM Scale-Up Program into your lessons during your teacher career, tell us about how the STEM Council’s programs have helped you and your students.

The METRO High School STEAM Academy was recognized by the STEM BEST program and funds acquired from that recognition allowed for the construction of a greenhouse and outdoor learning classroom on our campus. The networking and professional development that the STEM BEST program provides has been invaluable to us as we continue to push improvement in our program. I have been the recipient of multiple STEM Scale-Up awards since the program began and have found value in each. They provide great opportunities to schools and districts to stay on the forefront of STEM education.

