VA Improves the Veteran Experience with Contact Centers 

To provide fast, tailored and reliable support for the Veterans who call VA contact centers, as well as slash costs associated with older, legacy platforms, the VA Office of Information and Technology is transforming Veteran support by migrating VA contact centers to a new cloud platform.

Deploying solutions at the speed of need

The Women Veterans Call Center launched this effort on March 5, 2025, followed by the Office of Inspector General Contact Center on March 10. This shift from outdated systems boosts the resilience of VA’s critical Veteran-facing platforms, cuts costs, and drives exceptional service to the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors that VA serves.

These upgrades empower Women Veterans Call Center agents with scalable, reliable tools to provide swift, tailored support for women Veterans, and the Office of Inspector General Contact Center gains sharper insight and increased efficiencies to bolster oversight of Veteran care and benefits. Next up? The Veterans Crisis Line.

This new cloud platform’s flexibility and AI-driven analytics allow VA to adapt instantly to Veterans’ needs, from surges in Veteran outreach around benefits claims to national crises. Spread across fortified data centers, this new platform is as unyielding as those it serves—guaranteeing every voice is heard.

Slashing costs with zero compromise: Reinvesting in Veterans

Legacy systems are a financial anchor for many government organizations, draining funds into hardware, maintenance and bloated IT overhead. This new cloud platform reduces that burden, slashing costs with a lean, subscription-based model that eliminates the need for endless infrastructure spending. For VA, this isn’t about saving pennies—it’s about redirecting every dollar toward the Veterans we serve. Efficiency isn’t a buzzword here—it’s a lifeline.

This upgrade isn’t simply incremental progress—it’s a commitment to a new way of doing business, where advanced tools and rock-solid reliability redefine VA’s services, allowing us to return our focus to the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors that VA is privileged to serve.