Government Procurement 90 Per Cent from Saskatchewan; 99 Per Cent Canadian

The Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to procuring from Saskatchewan based companies remains strong. Historically, Saskatchewan has awarded nearly 90 per cent of all procurements to Saskatchewan companies over the past five years. When Saskatchewan companies bid, that number has jumped to 95 per cent. In the same period, the province has awarded more than 99 per cent of procurements to Canadian companies, with less than one per cent awarded to US companies. For SaskBuilds' major projects, all general contractors were Canadian and the majority were from Saskatchewan.

"Our government will always put Saskatchewan people and Saskatchewan companies first," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "With the vast majority of our procurement going to local businesses, we will continue to support local contractors and industries during this turbulent time."

The Ministry of Highways is also committed to Saskatchewan companies. In the 2024-25 construction year, over 96 per cent of the value of awarded contracts went to Saskatchewan companies.

Saskatchewan's Crown Corporations' record of buying Saskatchewan is also strong. In the first three quarters of 2024-25, the Crown sector awarded $1.2 billion, or 75 per cent, of procurements to Saskatchewan suppliers. About three per cent of procurement came from the United States over the same period.

As previously announced, Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan will be ensuring that the $43 million worth of VLTs and slot machines they will be procuring in 2025-26 will not be sourced from the United States. To date, 720 VLTs have been ordered from a Canadian subsidiary of a multi-national company that will assemble the VLTs in Mexico using Canadian, Mexican and Asian inputs.

The Crown sector's commitment to supporting Saskatchewan workers and businesses is also reflected in the recent announcement that SaskPower is accelerating the procurement of 10,000 tons of steel from EVRAZ over the coming months.

SaskBuilds and Procurement continues to work through the details of implementing reporting and remains committed to getting the best value for the taxpayer dollar through the fair and transparent procurement process.

