Opening of Expo 2025 Osaka

NETHERLANDS, April 10 - On 13 April 2025 the World Expo kicks off in Osaka, Japan. The Netherlands is participating with a pavilion based on a circular design concept and on the theme of ‘Common Ground’. The pavilion underlines the importance of international cooperation on major challenges such as the energy transition and maintaining a liveable planet. For six months, an extensive programme will support Dutch companies, knowledge institutions and other organisations in connecting with Japan, fostering new partnerships and strengthening existing ones.

