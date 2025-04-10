Small Business Development hands over equipment to informal traders in Libode, 11 Apr

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, invites members of the media to witness the handover of equipment to informal traders residing in the rural areas of the OR Tambo District Municipality, Eastern Cape province. This event highlights the Department's commitment to empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in rural areas, fostering their participation in the broader economy.

The handover of equipment is part of the IMEDP, which aims to uplift informal traders by providing them with the necessary tools and skills to manage their businesses effectively. The programme is a testament to the Department's ongoing efforts to empower small businesses in township and rural areas.

The equipment handover will take place in a series of events:

Date: Thursday, 9 April 2025

Time: 10am

Venue: Nyandeni Royal House, Libode

Date: Friday, 11 April 2025

Time: 10am

Venue: Amampondomise Kingdom, Upper Kroza Qumbu

Members of the media are invited to attend these events to witness the handover of equipment and interview the Minister and beneficiaries.

Enquiries:

Cell: 082 355 2399

E-mail: Media@dsbd.gov.za

