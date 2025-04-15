New Crime Thriller “Fair Winds of Doubt” Blends Gritty Realism with West Virginia Legend

Fair Winds Book Cover

NIS Commander Marcus Colt returns home to chaos in “Fair Winds of Doubt”—a suspenseful thriller blending crime, legend, and military realism.

If you long for a suspense read with a new twist, Fair Winds of Doubt is your next purchase!” — JC Edmond, Amazon review

BELINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Commander Marcus Colt returns home to Princeton, West Virginia, he expects peace and quiet. What he finds instead is a trail of terror, a town on edge, and a mystery that stretches far beyond state lines in Fair Winds of Doubt, the latest novel from author and Navy veteran B.R. Wade, Jr.In this suspenseful third installment of the Fair Winds series, readers are swept into a gripping investigation led by Colt—an experienced Naval Investigative Service (NIS) officer whose skills are put to the test when children vanish without a trace and mutilated bodies stack up in the morgue. Called in by a childhood friend turned sheriff, Marcus is forced to confront both the horrors of the present and the secrets of the past.With his wife Kelly by his side, Marcus peels back the layers of a decades-old conspiracy that begins in Appalachia and stretches across international borders, with shocking ties to cryptid lore, terrorist plots, and government shadows. From the fog-shrouded hills of West Virginia to dark networks reaching into South America and Canada, Fair Winds of Doubt is a heart-pounding, high-stakes race against time—and a threat that could claim tens of thousands of lives.What sets this thriller apart is Wade’s real-life Navy background and insider knowledge. He served in the U.S. Navy in the 1970s, working directly with the Naval Investigative Service—the same agency portrayed in the book. His experiences lend a rare authenticity to the military and investigative elements, making the story feel all the more real.Although he didn’t begin writing fiction until the age of 70, B.R. Wade has quickly gained momentum. Since 2020, he’s released three Fair Winds novels, with a fourth already underway. His ability to combine action, emotional depth, and just a touch of the supernatural has drawn in readers from all walks of life, including fans of crime fiction, military thrillers, and cryptozoological mysteries.“My goal is to keep readers guessing—and turning the page,” Wade says. “I often hear people say, ‘I just wanted to read one more chapter,’ and then realize it’s 2 a.m.”Wade's personal story is just as compelling. He survived brain surgery in 2013 that left him with hearing loss, constant tinnitus, and chronic headaches. Writing, he says, is not just a creative outlet—it’s a lifeline allowing him to focus on the story instead of the pain. He still works over 40 hours a week running a model railroad kit business (btsrr.com) and finds inspiration in every corner of his richly lived life.While previous Fair Winds novels focused on military operations, Fair Winds of Doubt shifts gears to blend a civilian crime spree with mythological overtones, referencing Appalachian legends like the Mothman and Bigfoot. The result is a uniquely regional thriller with national—and even global—stakes.Fair Winds of Doubt is now available on Amazon and through Wade Publishing. For fans of gripping suspense, authentic detail, and edge-of-your-seat storytelling, this novel delivers in full force.About the Author:B.R. Wade, Jr., a Navy veteran and lifelong creator, brings decades of real-world experience to his fiction. Born in Roanoke, VA, and raised in Florida, he now lives and works in the mountains of West Virginia. His Fair Winds series follows NIS Commander Marcus Colt in a series of crime thrillers laced with military realism and unexpected twists.To request a review copy, schedule an interview, or learn more:Contact Billy R. Wade, Jr. at brwade@ wadepublishing.com or call 304-823-3729.Billy R. Wade, Jr.Wade Publishing LLC1782 Trinity Rd, Belington, WV 26250Phone: 304-823-3729Email: brwade@wadepublishing.comWebsite: wadepublishing.comAmazon Author Page: amazon.com/author/brwade

