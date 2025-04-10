U.S. Chamber Commends Passage of Compromise Budget Resolution Paving the Way for Permanent Extension of Pro-Growth Tax Reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley released the below statement commending House passage of H. Con. Res. 14, a compromise budget resolution which would pave the way for permanent extension of the pro-growth provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

“House passage of the compromise budget resolution is a significant step towards making President Trump’s pro-growth tax reforms permanent,” said Bradley. “We applaud the House members who came together and encourage the House and Senate to continue to move the reconciliation process forward. We will continue to work with policymakers and the administration to secure a permanent, competitive, pro-growth tax code that unleashes American innovation and investment that positively impacts workers, businesses, and communities across the country.”

Ahead of today’s vote, the Chamber sent a key vote letter to Capitol Hill urging swift passage of the budget resolution, and over the weekend, the Chamber applauded Senate passage of the legislation while calling on the House to swiftly act.

For months, the Chamber has urged Congress to adopt the current-policy baseline and deliver permanent tax relief to American families and employers, a position supported by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) at the Chamber’s 2025 Tax Policy Summit.

A public opinion survey conducted by McLaughlin and Associates on behalf of the U.S. Chamber shows a majority of voters support making tax relief permanent and Americans are more likely to vote for a candidate who advocates for permanent tax relief. In February, the Chamber led nearly 500 state and local chambers of commerce and national trade associations—representing all 50 states—in urging Congress to permanently extend the TCJA pro-growth tax reforms that help workers and businesses achieve their American dream.

Because of TCJA, businesses across the country have been able to hire, raise wages, expand operations, innovate, and invest in operations, equipment, and people. Read their stories here .

Spotlighting the positive impacts of the TCJA for businesses is a key focus for the U.S. Chamber, ensuring the local benefits of the TCJA are recognized and prioritized by policymakers. That’s why the U.S. Chamber, in partnership with state and local chambers from across the country, is convening lawmakers with local business leaders in their districts to discuss the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions.

