Statement on Passage of Federal Budget Resolution

“This morning, Congressional Republicans passed a budget resolution to line the pockets of the rich at the expense of everyday Americans. Backed by all seven New York Republicans, this budget slashes funding for affordable housing, threatens access to health care and nutrition benefits, and throws out environmental protections for our most vulnerable communities — all while cutting taxes for the ultra-wealthy. At a time when Trump's reckless tariffs threaten to hike the costs of everything from baby food to minivans, this budget will make day-to-day life even more expensive for middle class families. Trump and his allies in Congress are hellbent on standing in the way of a better, more affordable New York — these sky-high prices and dangerous cuts are on their hands.”

