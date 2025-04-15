Fanny Bridge Replacement in Tahoe City Slated for Summer 2025, Thompson Builders at the Helm of $10.6M Project

Fanny Bridge Tahoe City Aerial View 1 Fanny Bridge Tahoe City Aerial View 2 Fanny Bridge Tahoe City Aerial View 3

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC), in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, is set to begin construction on the historic Fanny Bridge in Tahoe City this summer. The $10.6 million infrastructure project will include the complete demolition and replacement of the existing bridge, with work commencing in June/July 2025 and continuing through November 2025.The new bridge will feature a clear-spanning precast structure, utilizing the existing abutments to streamline construction and reduce long-term impacts on traffic and the local community. This approach allows for a shorter construction timeline and limits the project's environmental footprint.To prepare for the full replacement, early-stage work will begin at night, requiring single-lane closures during off-peak hours. Starting August 11, 2025, the bridge will be fully closed to all traffic to allow for the safe demolition of the existing structure and installation of the new bridge.Key features of the new bridge include:• Improved pedestrian access with sidewalks on both sides• New traffic control and pedestrian signals• Environmentally conscious construction with river diversion and dewatering plans to protect the Truckee River and local wildlifeCareful coordination with the local community and environmental agencies will be maintained throughout the project to ensure community access, wildlife safety, and environmental protections are upheld.Thompson Builders has a long-standing reputation for delivering complex infrastructure projects throughout California, with a strong portfolio of bridge construction and historic restoration work. From modernizing aging structures to preserving the character of iconic landmarks, TBC brings a combination of technical expertise and respect for community heritage More information on detour routes, traffic updates, and construction progress will be provided to the public in the coming weeks.

