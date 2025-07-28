Thompson Builders Completes $33.6M Sustainable Parking Structure Project for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Behavioral Health Services Center Parking Structure Aerial View Parking Structure Entrance Parking Garage Rooftop Solar Panels

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders , a leading general contractor in California, proudly announces the successful completion of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Behavioral Health Services Center Parking Structure. This state-of-the-art parking lot enhances accessibility and sustainability while expanding Thompson Builders’ extensive portfolio of high-quality infrastructure projects Designed to meet the growing needs of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), the newly completed five-level parking facility spans 243,000 square feet and offers 714 parking stalls, significantly improving access for patients, visitors, and medical personnel. The structure streamlines traffic flow and enhances overall convenience on the medical campus.Incorporating cutting-edge sustainability features, the parking structure exemplifies Thompson Builders' expertise in building environmentally responsible infrastructure. Notable elements of this project include over 1,000 solar panels on the parking garage rooftop, which generate renewable energy to support hospital operations while reducing the center’s carbon footprint. Additionally, Thompson Builders installed numerous EV charging stations, promoting the use of electric vehicles and supporting California’s sustainability goals. Upon its completion, 6% of the parking stalls will have EV charging stations, and 11% of the total stalls will be EV-ready. The landscaping of the parking structure also includes sustainability elements such as using vegetate swales for stormwater management.Thompson Builders is proud to expand its growing portfolio of sustainable infrastructure projects across California . The completion of this project reinforces the company’s reputation as a trusted leader in construction with a strong commitment to environmentally responsible building practices.

