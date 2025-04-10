Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Indicted In Union County Officer Involved Incident

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 10, 2025

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux Falls man has been indicted in Union County on 11 counts including four felony counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer in connection with an incident that occurred April 1, 2025.

Samir Yasser Albaidhani (Sha-mir All-Ba-Don-ee), 25, was indicted Wednesday by a Union County Grand Jury. An initial court appearance in Union County has not been scheduled. The defendant also faces charges in Minnehaha County related to an officer involved shooting that occurred the same day in Sioux Falls.

Albaidhani was also indicted on four counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer and separate counts of Commission of a Felony While Armed with a Firearm, Aggravated Eluding, and Resisting Arrest.

“These are violent crimes committed against law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As Attorney General, I will protect those who protect us.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will issue summaries for both cases. The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the separate cases with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney and Union County State’s Attorney.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

