ecfirst Launches AI Cyber Risk Professional (aiCRP) Certification

Program Addresses AI Risk Strategy, Management, and Governance

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst is proud to announce the official launch of the AI Cyber Risk Professional ( aiCRP ) certification—an innovative self-paced online program focused on AI risk strategy, management, and governance.The aiCRP program delivers comprehensive, standards-aligned education on emerging AI governance frameworks and equips participants to perform enterprise AI risk assessments. It’s designed to address the urgent need for professionals who understand how to assess and manage cyber risks in a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence.“Cyber and compliance professionals must be literate on global and U.S. standards for AI risk management,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “Risk assessments must integrate AI-specific controls and frameworks to keep organizations protected and compliant in a rapidly shifting threat landscape.”AI-Enhanced Training ExperienceThe aiCRP self-paced online course is delivered through the AI Academy Portal, offering participants a unique opportunity to engage directly with an AI-powered learning assistant. As part of the course, learners draft key policy and governance artifacts, which are reviewed in real time by the AI assistant. This intelligent feedback loop empowers professionals to strengthen their understanding through practice, iteration, and immediate guidance.Participants receive training aligned to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001, ISO 23894, and the EU AI Act, ensuring a global, future-ready perspective on AI governance and compliance. The course includes eight CEUs and concludes with a 30-minute certification exam that validates proficiency in identifying cyber defense controls and executing AI-specific risk assessments.With the launch of the AI Cyber Risk Professional certification, ecfirst continues to lead the industry in delivering innovative, AI-enabled cyber defense solutions. These tools are integral to meeting the demands of enterprises across industries navigating the impact of AI-fueled attacks.Start your AI Certification Course today at ecfirst.biz.About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC Certification, Training, Readiness, and Assessment, as well as HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

