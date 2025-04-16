HIPAA Security Rule with NPRM, Complimentary Webinar

HIPAA Academy Provides Insight on Forthcoming Updates

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst , Home of The HIPAA Academy, will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM CT, focused on the Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) that introduces major updates to the HIPAA Security Rule.This important session is designed for covered entities, business associates, legal and compliance teams, IT and security leaders, and others responsible for safeguarding Protected Health Information (PHI). The NPRM outlines new requirements that will reshape how organizations manage risk, respond to incidents, and demonstrate compliance under HIPAA.Webinar Title: HIPAA Security Rule NPRM BriefingDate: Tuesday, April 22, 2025Time: 11:00 AM Central TimeCost: ComplimentaryRegister: https://ecfirst.com/webinars What You'll Learn,Performing Risk Analysis Under the New Rules72-Hour Restoration Timelines for Incident ManagementCompliance Audit Requirements for Regulated EntitiesKey Responsibilities for Business AssociatesReview key steps to update your HIPAA compliance program integrating NPRM requirements.“These proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule are the most significant in years,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “This directly impacts requirements for covered entities and business associates for their HIPAA compliance program. The HIPAA Academy Webinar is the first to bring clarity to the NPRM, outline its impact, and help regulated entities plan strategically for what’s coming next.”About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC Certification, Training, Readiness, and Assessment, as well as HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.