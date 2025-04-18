ecfirst Chief Executive to Deliver Presentations at CMMC Day 2025

Sharing Insights on CMMC Certification Strategy and Readiness

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst is proud to announce that its Chief Executive, Ali Pabrai, will be speaking at CMMC Day 2025 in College Park, Maryland. A recognized cybersecurity leader and CMMC authority, Mr. Pabrai will deliver two expert presentations to help organizations navigate the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) landscape with a focus on both key areas, readiness and assessment.At a time when CMMC compliance is becoming mandatory for contractors across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), Mr. Pabrai’s sessions will offer timely, actionable insights for both types of organizations, those seeking certification as well as those advising them.Presentation OverviewsArtifacts + Assessment Objectives = Secrets for a CMMC AssessmentThis session will explore how Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) can strengthen their CMMC strategy by focusing on the relationship between assessment objectives and evidence artifacts. Mr. Pabrai will review how these elements align with a strong System Security Plan (SSP) and identify critical milestones for a successful assessment.Decoding CMMC Assessment ReadinessThis presentation will provide a step-by-step look at what it takes to plan and prepare for a CMMC assessment. Topics will include ecosystem roles, scoping, CUI flow, asset classification, and documentation practices that enable smooth and successful evaluations.Mr. Pabrai brings decades of global AI cyber defense expertise to the stage, with deep experience supporting U.S. federal agencies, Fortune-ranked companies, and critical infrastructure entities. He leads ecfirst, an organization deeply embedded in the CMMC ecosystem as an Authorized C3PAO, Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), Approved Training Provider (ATP), and Approved Publishing Partner (APP)—demonstrating a 360-degree perspective on CMMC implementation, education, and certification.Please visit https://cmmcday.org/speaker/ali-pabrai/ to learn more about Mr. Pabrai’s CMMC presentation topics.About CMMC Day 2025 CMMC Day 2025 is the premier event for organizations preparing for CMMC certification. The program features perspectives from NIST, the Department of Defense, the NSA, and top CMMC thought leaders. It provides practical insights for over 300,000 contractors affected by new DoD cybersecurity regulations.To learn more or register for the event, visit: https://cmmcday.org About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC (Certification, Training, Readiness, and Assessment), HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.