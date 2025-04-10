Four State Campgrounds Open April 12

Published on Thursday, April 10, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that four state campgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, April 12. The annual opening of Burlingame, Charlestown Breachway, Fishermen’s Memorial, and George Washington Memorial State Campgrounds aligns with spring school vacation and trout fishing season, offering families a chance to enjoy Rhode Island’s outdoors. East Beach State Campground opens on Saturday, May 24. Find your next adventure at a Rhode Island State Campground at: riparks.ri.gov/campgrounds.

Fishermen’s Memorial, George Washington, and Burlingame State Campgrounds offer a pre-check-in process to help campers “Camp More, Wait Less.” After booking through Reserve America system, they will receive an email to pre-register, which must be completed at least two days before arrival. Campers needing a second car pass can select and pay for it up to one day before their registration.

Fishermen’s Memorial State Campground is a popular spot in Rhode Island, offering tent and RV camping in a seaside village atmosphere, with tree lined paths, and activities for the entire family, including basketball, tennis, horseshoes, and a playground. It hosts a weekly RI Grown farmers market from May to October on Sundays from 8:30 AM to 12 PM. The campground is near Scarborough, Roger Wheeler, and Salty Brine beaches, and one mile to the Block Island ferry dock.

DEM is recruiting for a variety of seasonal jobs, including lifeguards, park rangers, visitor assistants, and natural resource operations, to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds during the busy summer season. With only 52 full-time employees managing 22 major parks and beaches, DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation relies heavily on seasonal employees. Benefits include working outdoors, building friendships, and serving our communities. Hundreds of talented seasonal employees work hard each summer alongside our full-time staff to make it possible for millions of people to enjoy Rhode Island's beautiful natural places. Interested applicants can apply on DEM's seasonal employment webpage.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.