Intermittent interruption of certain electronic services due to maintenance of IAM information system

MACAU, April 10 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out maintenance of the information system from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 12 and 26 April. During the periods, certain electronic services will be interrupted intermittently. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

