Commissioner Ao Ieong Seong Meets with Chief Prosecutor General of the People’s Procuratorate of Guangdong Province Feng Jian

MACAU, April 10 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, welcomed the visit of the delegation led by the Secretary of Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor of the People’s Procuratorate of Guangdong Province, Feng Jian, at the headquarters of the CCAC today (10th April). Both sides exchanged views on how the procuratorial organs and law-enforcement departments of the two places may cooperate in case investigation as well as the case investigation procedures.

According to Ao Ieong Seong, when President Xi Jinping attended the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland in December last year, he delivered an important speech. Ao Ieong Seong stated that all members of the CCAC would definitely bear in mind the spirit of important speeches of President Xi and carry out the duties as the graft-fighter and ombudsman with determination in order to build a law-based society with integrity and justice for all citizens of Macao. She briefly introduced the case investigation procedures carried out by the CCAC and the mechanism for bringing a prosecution by the Public Prosecutions Office. She added that Guangdong and Macao had a close relation such that there was much room for cooperation between the judicial and law enforcement agencies of the two places and further cooperation concerning exchange and training for personnel, among others, could be discussed. In addition, the CCAC personnel also introduced the development history, functions and investigative measures of the CCAC, among others.

Feng Jian also talked about such issues as the cooperation mechanisms between the procuratorial organs and law enforcement departments and the situations concerning case investigation in recent years in the Chinese mainland. Joining Feng Jian for the visit were, among others, the Secretary of Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor of the People’s Procuratorate of Shenzhen City, Li Xiaodong, and the Secretary of Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor of the People’s Procuratorate of Zhuhai City, Zhang Helin.

The delegation also visited the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division and the Branch Office at Taipa in order to understand the law on declaration of assets and interests of Macao and the education and multi-media promotion on integrity carried out by the CCAC in the community.

The delegation was also accompanied by the Assistant Prosecutor General, Mai Man Ieng. In addition, the Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wong Kim Fong, the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, and the Advisor, Fong Pak Ian, also attended the meeting.