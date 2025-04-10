Montgomery County Council Office Building Closed on April 10, 2025
MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 10, 2025
The Montgomery County Council Office Building in Rockville is closed today due to a facilities issue. All Council committee meetings will be rescheduled at a later date.
# # #Release ID: 25-127
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926
