Montgomery County Council Meets on Nov. 18 to Vote on $7.75 Million Public Service Support Package and Review the University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Also on Nov. 18: Council is expected to vote on legislation which would repeal the requirement for photographic evidence in gas-powered leaf blower complaints and to update the deadline for the annual Police Statistical Data Report

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with three proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, will recognize Small Business Saturday. The second, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, will recognize World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The third, presented by Councilmember Evan Glass, will recognize National Philanthropy Day. At or around 3:15 p.m., the Council will present an additional proclamation recognizing Councilmember Gabe Albornoz’s legacy of Council service.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

District Council Session

University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Review: The Council will review the Planning Board draft of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. The plan makes recommendations within an approximately three-mile stretch of University Boulevard (MD 193) from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive, just south of I-495, to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. The recommendations include a new range of residential housing options for existing detached residential properties and new infill development on larger institutional and commercial properties.

The University Boulevard Corridor Plan amends the approved and adopted 1989 Master Plan for the Communities of Kensington-Wheaton, 1996 Four Corners Master Plan, 2001 Kemp Mill Master Plan, and 2012 Wheaton Central Business District and Vicinity Sector Plan.

The Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) committee reviewed the draft plan over the course four meetings held on Nov. 10 and Nov. 3, Oct. 20 and Sept. 29. The committee recommends approval with a series of amendments. Additional information about the committee recommendations is available in the Council staff report.

The Council held public hearings on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on Sept. 10 at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and Sept. 16 at the Council Office Building in Rockville. More information about the University Boulevard Corridor Plan is available on the Montgomery Planning website.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 18, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 30-25, Noise Control - Leaf Removal Equipment - Enforcement Procedures

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 30-25, Noise Control - Leaf Removal Equipment - Enforcement Procedures. Expedited Bill 30-25 would modify enforcement procedures by repealing the requirement for photographic evidence in complaints of gas-powered leaf blower use and clarify that a single complaint may initiate enforcement of the gas-powered leaf blower ban.

The ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the County took effect on July 1, 2025. At a meeting held on July 24, the Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee discussed Bill 19-25, Noise Control – Leaf Removal Equipment – Seasonal Exemption, which was introduced on June 17. During deliberation of the bill, the committee raised concerns about the unintended consequences of requiring a photo to accompany a leaf blower noise complaint. Residents taking photos of workers presents a chilling effect for many landscapers. The bill is intended to address this concern.

Currently, under Section 31B-9(j) of the Montgomery County Code, an individual who witnesses a violation may send a complaint to the director of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), but the complaint must include photographic evidence of the person violating the noise law. The director has the discretion whether to proceed with any penalty or citation against the violator.

The lead sponsors of Expedited Bill 30-25 are Councilmember Glass, Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Balcombe and Albornoz. Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Sidney Katz, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Natali Fani-González and Friedson are cosponsors of Expedited Bill 30-25. The Council’s TE Committee recommends enactment.

Bill 33-25, Police - Community Policing - Annual Report Deadline

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 33-25, Police, Community Policing - Data - Annual Report Deadline, which would amend the statutory deadline for the Annual Police Statistical Data Report from Feb. 1 to April 1 of each year. The purpose of Bill 33-25 is to provide the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) with adequate time to compile, verify and standardize data to ensure greater accuracy, consistency and alignment between initial and final publication.

The Council previously enacted Bill 45-20, which established reporting requirements for the Annual Police Statistical Data Report. Currently, the County Code requires MCPD to publish an annual report containing specific statistical data for submission to the County Executive and Council by Feb. 1.

The lead sponsors of Bill 33-25 are Councilmembers Katz, Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

