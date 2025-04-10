Auditor General DeFoor Presents Bodine High School with a ‘Be Money $mart’ Financial Literacy Commendation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today presented Bodine High School for International Affairs and teacher Aaron Greberman with a ‘Be Money $mart’ commendation for their work to integrate financial literacy education into its curriculum.

“One of the keys to Pennsylvania’s future success is for all of us to know where our money is going, and how it’s being spent and invested,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Mr. Greberman‘s work to prepare his students for a brighter and more financially secure future is to be commended. His work, along with Philadelphia Financial Scholars and the School District of Philadelphia, is helping students to be prepared for life after high school, and I’m so proud to recognize them for their great work.”

Bodine High School is part of the Philadelphia Financial Scholars program which provides financial empowerment education to students and families in the Philadelphia area. The program includes curriculum and professional development for daily in-school financial literacy education, after-school entrepreneurship and investing enrichment, paid summer internship program, and evening empowerment workshops for adults in Philadelphia school communities. It currently partners with 39 high schools to teach financial literacy.

“We are grateful to Auditor General DeFoor for amplifying the importance of high-quality personal finance education across the Commonwealth,” Kerry Woodward said. “At Philadelphia Financial Scholars, we believe every student deserves the tools and knowledge to make confident financial decisions and build generational wealth. Auditor General DeFoor’s leadership brings critical attention to this issue and helps ensure that personal finance education is accessible to all, included as a core component of preparing young people for lifelong success.”

Auditor General DeFoor presented Philadelphia Financial Scholars with a commendation for their work in teaching financial literacy to students last October as part of Financial Planning Month.

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

