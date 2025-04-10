Dawn Richard To Headline 4th Annual Springfield Pride Parade Weekend

2025 Fundraising Gala Inspired by the Iconic Studio 54

This isn’t just a parade, this is about a movement, advocacy and joy!” — Taurean Bethea

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Springfield Pride Parade Organization has announced that pop star Dawn Richard will headline the 4th annual parade weekend June 5 - 7, 2025 in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The organization also revealed that the highly anticipated 2025 You Ball Fundraising Gala taking place that Friday, June 6th at the MGM Springfield Aria Ballroom will be a tribute to the legendary Studio 54 nightclub, the iconic New York City venue that defined an era of unapologetic freedom, self-expression, and inclusivity.

Dawn Richard, who broke out on the scene in the MTV hit series Making the Band, was an original member of the all-girl singing group Danity Kane and the musical trio Dirty Money before launching a successful solo career. Richard will participate in a VIP meet and greet at the You Ball and perform at the Springfield Pride Parade Block Party on Saturday, June 7th, bringing her dynamic sound and empowering artistry to Springfield’s vibrant celebration of liberation, glamour, and individuality.

“This isn’t just a parade, this is about a movement, advocacy and joy,” said Taurean Bethea, Executive Director of the Springfield Pride Parade Organization. “Studio 54 was the ultimate symbol of freedom as a place where people could express themselves without judgment. With Dawn Richard as our headlining performer, the 2025 Springfield Pride will echo the spirit of pride and allow our community to come together and celebrate the brilliance and excellence of our diversity.”

The parade will commence on Saturday, June 7th at 12:00 PM from the campus of Springfield Technical Community College, proceeding down State Street and continuing onto Main Street before culminating in Stearns Square. Upon arrival at Stearns Square, the community is invited to gather for a festive block party, featuring live entertainment, local vendors, and family-friendly activities to celebrate the occasion.

This year’s attendees can expect an unforgettable weekend filled with a plethora of events, electrifying performances, avant-garde fashion, and the pulsating beats that defined a generation. Inspired by the words of Studio 54 icons—Cher, Diana Ross, and Bianca Jagger—the weekend will be a shimmering tribute to an era where being bold and fabulous was the only rule.

The You Ball serves as a key fundraising event that supports the Springfield Pride Parade Organization’s year-round programs, including the Safe Space After School Program and community-wide LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

The 2025 4th Annual Springfield Pride Weekend is sponsored by Springfield Department of Health & Human Services, MassMutual, Baystate Health, Springfield Technical Community College and more. The weekend’s highlight events include:

Pride Flag Raising

Thursday, June 5, 2025 | 10:30 AM EST

Youth Community Panel

Sponsored by Liberty Bank, Moderated by Kenneth Kyrell (@KennethKyrell)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

You Ball: A Studio 54 Experience

Friday, June 6, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Springfield Pride Parade

Saturday, June 7, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Springfield Pride Parade Block Party featuring Dawn Richard

Saturday, June 7, 2025 | 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Additional sponsors for the 2025 Springfield Pride Parade include MGM Springfield, TD Bank, Liberty Bank, Wellfleet Insurance, M&T Bank, GILEAD Sciences, Community Foundation of Wester Massachusetts, WWLP/CW, Western Mass News, Holyoke Community College and Masslive Media.

For additional information, visit https://springfieldprideparade.org/.

About Springfield Pride Parade

The Springfield Pride Parade is an organization who is unwavering in their mission to empower every LGBTQIA+ youth. The team envisions a world where all young people, regardless of identity, have access to the resources and opportunities they deserve. By connecting them to vital health services, teaching financial literacy, and addressing housing insecurities, the Springfield Pride Parade works to eliminate barriers to their success.

