Operation stops over 70 shipments of counterfeit Human Growth Hormones and other dangerous chemicals

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stationed in Chicago intercepted 71 shipments containing dangerous chemicals during an operation involving five Ports of Entry and two international airports from March 16 to 22, 2025.

During this operation, officers from the Office of Field Operations (OFO) were focused on identifying and intercepting precursor chemical shipments arriving in the Mail, Express Consignment, and Air Cargo environments. OFO had identified a significant increase of precursor chemical seizures over the last six months. Precursor chemical seizures in the Mail, Express Consignment, and Air Cargo environments have seen a significant increase in fiscal year 2025 with 151 seizures from October to December (2024) alone, compared to a total of 132 seizures in all fiscal year 2024 (October 2023-September 2024).

During the operation, Chicago CBP identified high-risk shipments and seized 67 shipments of Human Growth Hormones and Steroids, 3 shipments of precursor chemicals, and 1 shipment of 4-Butanediol. Most of these shipments originated from Hong Kong and were destined for different cities within the U.S. Most of the shipments were being sent under the master carton smuggling scheme. A master shipment can have several smaller preaddressed unmanifested or mis-manifested parcels which would later be sent through a domestic carrier.

“The work of our officers has been incredible and their dedication to CBP's enforcement mission is evident when you look at these seizures,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Bad shippers are persistent in their attempts to smuggle dangerous goods into the United States, however, through our hard work and vigilance we will continue to intercept these illicit substances at our port of entry before they can harm our communities."

The other locations participating in this operation included John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Port of Memphis. Port of Louisville, Port of Indianapolis, and Port of Cincinnati.

CBP's border security mission is led at 328 ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations.