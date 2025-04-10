Avertium Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

Avertium is Officially MXDR Verified

Avertium's Fusion MXDR for Microsoft offering has achieved Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium's Fusion MXDR for Microsoft offering has achieved Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Avertium has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.“Achieving the coveted Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status is an honor we’re proud of, and a key milestone in the evolution of how we protect our customers,” said Ben Masino, Avertium CRO. “As part of Avertium's ‘Assess, Design, Protect’ approach, we team with Microsoft to ensure security and compliance are always considered within a broader context and tightly woven into an evolving strategy for our mid-market and enterprise customers.”Avertium's Fusion MXDR for Microsoft joins advanced threat detection, real-time incident response, and compliance oversight in a seamless and co-managed Microsoft platform. By continuously monitoring Microsoft Security correlated telemetry, Avertium’s experts triage, investigate and disrupt threats before they escalate. This robust service integrates the best of people, processes and technology; empowering security leaders to extend their capabilities, advance compliance maturity, and build a resilient security posture that adapts to an ever-changing threat landscape.“With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Avertium on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio.” – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, MicrosoftAvertium is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe”, said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome Avertium’s verified MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.”Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” approach addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.