Palmetto Moon Expands Kentucky Presence with New Location at Ashland Town Center

We’re proud to celebrate this latest milestone as we continue growing in a state that has always felt like home”
— Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas
ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Moon, the Southern lifestyle retailer known for its curated collections of fashion, gifts, collegiate gear, jewelry, and décor, is thrilled to continue its growth in the Bluegrass State with a new store opening at Ashland Town Center (500 Winchester Ave, Suite 186, Ashland, KY 41101) on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

The new location builds on Palmetto Moon’s growing footprint across the state, joining stores in Bowling Green, Louisville, Simpsonville, and Lexington. Since opening its first Kentucky location in 2023, the brand has received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from communities throughout the state—and Ashland is next on the map.

“We’re proud to celebrate this latest milestone as we continue growing in a state that has always felt like home,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “From our humble beginnings in Charleston to building strong roots in communities across Kentucky, it’s been incredible to see how warmly our brand has been embraced. Ashland has that same hometown spirit we look for—and we’re excited to become part of it.”

Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon is a fast-growing Southern lifestyle brand that offers a shopping experience rooted in hospitality, regional pride, and community connection. Stores are known for their welcoming atmosphere, exceptional service, and hand-picked selection of trending products and Southern essentials.

Inside, customers will discover specially selected collections of top brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Chubbies, and others that capture the spirit of Southern living. The Ashland location will also feature an assortment of University of Kentucky collegiate gear, along with locally inspired gifts, accessories, and seasonal home décor.

Each Palmetto Moon store is tailored to its community—offering a space where customers can celebrate their personal style, hometown pride, and everything they love about Southern living.

The grand opening celebration on June 7 will include exclusive giveaways, door prizes, and in-store promotions. More details on the event will be released soon.

Palmetto Moon is now hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Ashland location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

