K3 Holdings Recognized Among the 20 Most Trustworthy Companies of 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates has been named one of the "20 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2025" by Global Radiance Review. The recognition highlights K3 Holdings’ steadfast commitment to integrity, transparency, and community-driven values in an industry that demands both vision and accountability.The full feature, titled “Building Trust in Real Estate,” spotlights K3 Holdings’ innovative and people-centered approach to investment and property development. It also explores how the firm’s leadership has consistently placed long-term community well-being at the core of its mission, even during times of economic and social uncertainty.“Trust is not something you can buy, it’s something you build, over time, through action,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “We’re proud that Global Radiance Review has recognized the principles that guide us including, putting people first, honoring our commitments, and making decisions that reflect our responsibility to the communities we serve.”With a portfolio that includes residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties across the country, K3 Holdings is known not just for strategic investments but also for creating lasting value for residents, tenants, and stakeholders. In recent years, the firm has expanded efforts to preserve and create affordable housing, invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, and partner with local leaders on initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods and communities.“At K3 Holdings, we believe business success and social impact go hand-in-hand,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal. “Being named one of the most trustworthy companies affirms our belief that doing the right thing is also the smart thing.”As K3 continues to grow, the firm remains grounded in its founding vision to invest in properties and projects that uplift communities, foster connection, and ensure a better quality of life for all.“Recognition like this only strengthens our resolve to lead with purpose,” added Josh Kadisha, a K3 Principal. “We are deeply grateful to our partners, tenants, and team members who make our work possible, and who share our commitment to building trust, one project at a time.”To read the full feature on K3 Holdings in Global Radiance Review, visit: https://globalradiancereview.com/feature/k3-holdings-building-trust-in-real -estateAbout K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

