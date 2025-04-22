is*hosting funds the construction of two water wells in Kenya for Earth Day

is*hosting supports access to clean water in rural Kenya by funding wells for two underserved communities as part of its Earth Day initiative.

We believe infrastructure should serve people, whether it powers websites or brings clean water to those who need it most.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Web hosting provider is*hosting has funded the construction of two water wells in Kenya — one in Mwabonje village and one at Mtondoni Primary School. The initiative, launched in honor of Earth Day, is part of the company’s Hosting for Good commitment.📍 About the ProjectThe two wells are being built in areas that lack stable access to clean water. Until now, residents and students relied almost entirely on seasonal rain.Mwabonje village – approximately 150 householdsMtondoni Primary School – around 350 students and teachersConstruction is already underway in collaboration with a local non-profit specializing in sustainable water infrastructure and community engagement.🎯 Why it MattersRather than offering Earth Day discounts or publishing tips on reducing your carbon footprint, is*hosting chose to do something direct and tangible.“We work in digital infrastructure, but Earth Day is a chance to remember that physical infrastructure matters too — especially where it can change lives,” the team at is*hosting shared.💛 Made Possible by Our ClientsThis effort wasn’t designed as a marketing campaign. It was a conscious decision to give back — and it was only possible thanks to is*hosting’s client base.Each customer contributed to this simply by choosing to host with us. As a small gesture of thanks, the company has sent out a shareable digital postcard to clients.🌐 About is*hostingis*hosting is an international hosting provider with a proprietary server infrastructure across 40 countries. The company offers VPS and dedicated servers with a focus on reliability, transparency, and a human-centered approach to technology.

