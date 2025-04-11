Entrex Carbon Market Initiates Regulatory Review Request with FINRA and SEC Due to Delays in Corporate Actions

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex, through ICAN, has submitted a formal request to the SEC to review FINRA's prolonged delays in processing corporate actions.

Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTCBB:RGLG)

The persistent delay by FINRA not only confuses the market but also impairs our shareholders” — Nicolas Morgan, ICAN attorney representing Entrex shareholders.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) today announced that the Investor Choice Advocates Network (ICAN) has submitted a formal request to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to review the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) prolonged delay in processing the company’s name and symbol change and other corporate actions filed with FINRA.Filed on April 8, 2025, the request aims to address the significant disruption caused by FINRA’s 15-month inaction since Entrex ’s submission of necessary documents for corporate actions, including name change, symbol change, and stock splits approved by the state of Nevada in 2023."The persistent delay by FINRA not only confuses the market but also impairs our shareholders," stated Nicolas Morgan, ICAN attorney representing Entrex shareholders. "This situation raises critical concerns about the extent of regulatory oversight and effectiveness."Entrex, officially renamed Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. in 2023, has encountered significant operational difficulties due to FINRA's failure to update its trading name and symbol. This oversight has led to confusion among investors and stakeholders, with broker-dealers particularly hesitant to engage with the company while awaiting a decision from FINRA, the regulatory authority that also oversees them.The legal application emphasizes constitutional queries regarding the delegation of authority to FINRA and its lack of transparency and accountability in handling corporate actions. "We’re urging a review that not only addresses our situation but also prompts regulatory reforms to enhance the efficiency and transparency of such processes," commented Tiffany Rowe, co-counsel in the filing.The request also proposes several regulatory changes, including setting mandatory deadlines for FINRA responses, clearer communication on application deficiencies, and better overall governance of the process.###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market operates as a licensee of Entrex.net, which provides regulatory-compliant trading platforms designed for the trading of private company securities. The platforms cater to geographic and sector-specific entrepreneurial companies, in this case supporting carbon project developers by creating institutional-grade securities. These securities are traded through established broker-dealers to fulfill the investment needs of their institutional clients.For further information: Stephen H. Watkins , CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.