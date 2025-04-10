Monongalia County Becomes Third in State to Join Whole Blood Program

The West Virginia Department of Health’s (DH) Office of Emergency Medical Services is pleased to share that the state’s third most populated county has joined the Whole Blood Program, thereby widening the provision of life saving medical services to those in critical need.

Cabell County EMS has led the state in providing whole blood transfusions in the field since the launch of the program in November 2023, marking West Virginia as the first state to implement comprehensive statewide protocols for administering whole blood on ambulances. Harrison County joined this vital effort in March 2024.

Dr. Arvin Singh, Secretary of Health, says each county that joins this initiative could improve chances of survival for patients.

“Seeing Monongalia County join these efforts is incredible, especially considering its population. Morgantown is a major city here, serving as a junction point for residents, college students, and travelers alike,” he explains. “It’s been proven that this program is successful in saving lives, and it's wonderful to see more counties join this cause. We hope to one day have whole blood in every ambulance across the state.”

“Prehospital intervention is critical,” adds Joseph Ratliff, Director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services. “Lives have already been saved because of this program, and that’s all we can hope for. A lot of times, EMS personnel drop patients off at the hospital questioning whether that patient will live or die once they go through those doors. The Whole Blood Program can help answer some of those questions.”

Whole blood transfusions significantly increase the chances of survival for trauma patients by restoring blood volume and enhancing clotting function quickly. It allows patients suffering severe bleeding, one of the leading causes of trauma-related death, to stabilize before they reach the hospital.

To help ensure its success, the Department of Health has conducted extensive education and training across the state’s EMS regions, equipping paramedics with the necessary skills to manage the complexities of trauma care effectively. However, the program’s success also hinges on the generosity of the state. Blood donations are crucial for the continued success and expansion of the whole blood program. West Virginians are encouraged to donate blood through the Red Cross to support these lifesaving efforts.

To make an appointment to donate blood, please visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

